KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Spring is finally here, meaning it's time to ring it in with the 2019 Big Ears festival!

The eclectic and critically-acclaimed East Tennessee festival features more than 100 performances from local and regional artists and runs through Sunday from March 21-24, 2019 in downtown Knoxville.

The festival got off to an early start Wednesday night at the Tennessee Theatre with a performance by the Nashville Ballet.

You can get more information about the festival here.

Big Ears 2019 will include the second edition of its all-night, 12-hour drone concert and a series of panels and workshops.

LINK: Click here for the full lineup

Each year, the festival supports more than 100 performers of music, film, and art over four days.

The Big Ears film festival was recently dubbed one of the 25 coolest film festivals in the United States.

Knoxville native Yves Tumor is also someone to keep an eye... or ear out at this year's festival.

The festival said "an experimental answer to SXSW” will return under the direction of Paul Harris and Darren Hughes of Knoxville’s Public Cinema.

In 2019, Big Ears presents more than 10 distinct special programs that are unique to the festival altogether or are in some of their earliest performances.

