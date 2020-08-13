Big Ears Festival to launch streaming series

The series is set for Friday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. The cost is $10 for advance ticket purchase and $12 the day of the live stream.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Knoxville's Big Ears Festival will launch a special streaming series called the "Sites and Sounds."

Knoxville's RB Morris and his band will perform from the Bijou Theatre via online stream to fans.

The band will play their new record "Going Back to the Sky."

The series is set for Friday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. The cost is $10 for advance ticket purchase and $12 the day of the live stream.

The show will then be available for on-demand streaming for 72 hours, starting at 10 p.m. Aug. 21 through midnight Aug. 24, after the live broadcast.

If you want to watch it live, you can get your virtual tickets right now here.