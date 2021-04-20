Big South Fork to host Spring Planting & Music Festival on April 24

There will be plowing and planting demonstrations, live music, children's activities, ranger-led talks, living history demos and food.

ONEIDA, Tenn — The Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area will host its 21st annual Spring Planting and Music Festival on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The festival celebrates the coming of spring and the Appalachian way of life that has been an important part of the history of the Big South Fork area.

Activities will be held at the Bandy Creek Visitor Center and Lora Blevins home site. In addition to the plowing and planting demonstrations, the event will feature music from some of the region’s most gifted musical talents, children's activities, ranger-led talks, living history demonstrations, and food sales.

Shuttle service isn't available this year because of COVID-19, but parking will be available in the Appaloosa Fields between Bandy Creek and Lora Blevins home site. Bandy Creek Visitor Center will be open with capacity limitations to help visitors practice social distancing. Visitors must wear a mask if inside the building.