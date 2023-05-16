Visit Knoxville announces return of Bike Boat Brew & Bark

This popular event celebrates the outdoor adventurer, the dog lover and the craft beer enthusiast!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Visit Knoxville has announced the return of a popular summer event.

Bike Boat Brew & Bark is happening on Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Knoxville Adventure Collective.

The event celebrates the outdoor adventurer, the dog lover and the craft beer enthusiast. Most activities are free to the public, some are paid experience and some require registration.

Here are the free activities:

James White’s Fort

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free self-guided tours and 1790s re-enactors onsite demonstrating

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free admission

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free admission & scavenger hunt

Here are the activities with no registration required:

Knox County Parks & Recreation

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Every 15 minutes)

Open-session 15-minute yoga classes

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pontoon boat shuttle to Suttree Landing Park

Here are the activities that required registration:

Vol Landing Riverwalk with Historian Jack Neely

Downtown Knoxville Walk with Alan Sims

Legacy Parks Guided Hike to Morningside Park

Bike Walk Knoxville Guided Urban Bike Ride

Volunteer Landing Marina Pontoon Boat Shuttle to Suttree Landing Park

Knoxville Adventure Collective

Brewery Slow Rides

Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful Clean-up

Freedom Boat Club Captained Cruises

Cheers To Clean Water Celebration

Cheers To Clean Water Paddle Race

Cheers To Clean Water River Clean-up/Float

To register for these activities, click here.

There will be an event shuttle and interactive event booths that include. Those booths are Cheers to Clean Water Celebration, City of Knoxville Parks & Recreation, Freedom Boat Club, Ijams Nature Center, Knoxville Adventure Collective, Knox County Parks & Recreation, KUB H20 Water Hydration Station, Paddle Knox, Tennessee RiverLine and Young-Williams Animal Center.

For food, Ruth's Chris Steakhouse will host Happy Hour Price Burgers & Beer from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Knoxville Adventure Collective will take $1 off your first beer for anyone who comes by bike or brings their dog.