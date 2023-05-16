Visit Knoxville announces return of Bike Boat Brew & Bark

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Visit Knoxville has announced the return of a popular summer event.
Bike Boat Brew & Bark is happening on Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Knoxville Adventure Collective.
The event celebrates the outdoor adventurer, the dog lover and the craft beer enthusiast. Most activities are free to the public, some are paid experience and some require registration.
Here are the free activities:
- James White’s Fort
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Free self-guided tours and 1790s re-enactors onsite demonstrating
- Blount Mansion
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Free admission
- Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Free admission & scavenger hunt
Here are the activities with no registration required:
- Knox County Parks & Recreation
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Every 15 minutes)
Open-session 15-minute yoga classes
- Vol Landing Marina
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pontoon boat shuttle to Suttree Landing Park
- Vol Landing Riverwalk with Historian Jack Neely
- Downtown Knoxville Walk with Alan Sims
- Legacy Parks Guided Hike to Morningside Park
- Bike Walk Knoxville Guided Urban Bike Ride
- Volunteer Landing Marina Pontoon Boat Shuttle to Suttree Landing Park
- Knoxville Adventure Collective
- Brewery Slow Rides
- Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful Clean-up
- Freedom Boat Club Captained Cruises
- Cheers To Clean Water Celebration
- Cheers To Clean Water Paddle Race
- Cheers To Clean Water River Clean-up/Float
To register for these activities, click here.
There will be an event shuttle and interactive event booths that include. Those booths are Cheers to Clean Water Celebration, City of Knoxville Parks & Recreation, Freedom Boat Club, Ijams Nature Center, Knoxville Adventure Collective, Knox County Parks & Recreation, KUB H20 Water Hydration Station, Paddle Knox, Tennessee RiverLine and Young-Williams Animal Center.
For food, Ruth's Chris Steakhouse will host Happy Hour Price Burgers & Beer from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Knoxville Adventure Collective will take $1 off your first beer for anyone who comes by bike or brings their dog.
“Bike Boat Brew & Bark is an exciting event that speaks to a wide variety of interests,” Visit Knoxville President Kim Bumpas said. “We promote Knoxville as a nature-loving-adventure-seeking-artsy-kinda-town, and this is a great opportunity for both visitors and locals to explore the greenways and waterways, experience breweries on the Ale Trail, and learn how to enjoy all the city has to offer year-round.”