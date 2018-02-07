Shooting fireworks to celebrate Independence Day may be the norm in the year 2018, but around the time of the civil war, shooting anvils was a common celebratory tradition.

The Museum of Appalachia keeps the tradition going with its annual Independence Day Anvil Shoot. It's exactly what it sounds like. They pack gunpowder into a heavy anvil, light the fuse, and launch it high into the sky.

Anvil shoots will occur on July 4 at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

There are also several Independence Day celebrations and activities at the museum throughout the day including a bell-ringing ceremony, flag procession, old-fashioned games, music, and demonstrations from beekeepers, blacksmiths, and patriotic re-enactors.

Advance tickets are available for purchase. A ticket grants you admission to the museum for the entire day. Tickets range from $6 to $20 for individuals and $42 for families.

Members of the museum can attend the celebration for free.

