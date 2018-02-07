Shooting fireworks to celebrate Independence Day may be the norm in the year 2018, but around the time of the civil war, shooting anvils was a common celebratory tradition.

The Museum of Appalachia keeps the tradition going with its annual Independence Day Anvil Shoot. It's exactly what it sounds like. They pack gunpowder into a heavy anvil, light the fuse, and launch it high into the sky.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Anvil shoots will occur on July 4 at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

MORE: 2018 List of Fireworks and Festivities in East Tennessee

There are also several Independence Day celebrations and activities at the museum throughout the day including a bell-ringing ceremony, flag procession, old-fashioned games, music, and demonstrations from beekeepers, blacksmiths, and patriotic re-enactors.

Advance tickets are available for purchase. A ticket grants you admission to the museum for the entire day. Tickets range from $6 to $20 for individuals and $42 for families.

Members of the museum can attend the celebration for free.

© 2018 WBIR