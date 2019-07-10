MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Over 100 dog handlers representing 24 states with 18 different dog breeds will be participating for a four-day Canine Search and Recovery training in Blount County this week.

Training sessions will be held at several locations in Blount County between Oct. 7 and Oct. 10.

All sessions are open to the public.

CSAR, the volunteer non-profit organization, provides training, networking and education for search dogs and handlers while encouraging the use of search dogs.

"Dog and handler teams assist law enforcement and other responsible rescue agencies in the location of missing and lost persons and cadaver recovery. "

According to a release, 19 instructors from all over the U.S will come to host two urban trailing classes, three trailing classes, three area live find classes, three human remains classes, and two water (drowning scenario) classes.

The sessions run from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each day, rain or shine. Each day's location is listed below.



All water classes are held at Volunteer Cove Marina, 3725 Maryville Pkwy., Monday-Thursday.



MONDAY

Human remains at Headrick's New and Used Auto Parts, 3204 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy., Maryville (morning only)

Trailing at 514 Old Cedar Creek Rd., Townsend

Area live find at Tremont Institute, 9275 Tremont Rd., Townsend

Beginner human remains at Townsend Visitor Center, 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Pkwy., Townsend



TUESDAY

Trailing at Tremont Institute, Blount County Parks and Rec Commission (316 S. Everett High Rd., Maryville) or Heritage High School (3741 E. Lamar Alexander Pkwy., Maryville)

Human remains at Headrick's New and Used Auto Parts (morning only)

Area at - 514 old cedar Creek Rd., Townsend



WEDNESDAY

Trailing at Bicentenniel park, 409 N. Cusick St., Maryville

Human remains at Little River Campground, 7261 E. Lamar Alexander Pkwy., Townsend

Area at Tremont Institute



THURSDAY

Trailing at Heritage High School

Area at Camp Wesley Woods, 329 Wesley Woods Rd., Townsend

Human remains at Little River Campground

