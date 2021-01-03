Boat show returning to Downtown Knoxville

The Downtown Knoxville Boat Show is returning March 4-7 to the Knoxville Convention Center.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Downtown Knoxville Boat Show is returning to the Knoxville Convention Center on March 4-7.

The show will have new boats and sporting accessories for novice and experienced boaters. Local Ford dealers have partnered with the event and will have trucks and packages available.

Ryan Jones, director of the Downtown Knoxville Boat Show said, “With this partnership, it’ll allow families the opportunity to see the best of both worlds —whether you’re on the water or on the road."

There will be discounts and a chance to save on Ford trucks and boats from all dealers.

The event will offer a weekend pass for $20 and day passes for $12. For children ages 4-12 tickets are $5, and children under 3 are free. You can purchase tickets on their website.

The event will be held March 4-7:

Thursday, Mar 4, 2pm - 8pm

Friday, Mar 5, 12pm - 8pm

Saturday, Mar 6, 10am - 8pm

Sunday, Mar 7, 11am - 5pm

Show officials are working with local, state, and federal officials and their guidelines to provide a safe and fun experience.

The show will adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines:

Must wear a mask at all times

Social distancing throughout the building

Hand Sanitation stations throughout the building

Online ticket sales ONLY

Please stay home if you have any symptoms or are high risk