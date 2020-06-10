Boo! At the Zoo to kick off at Zoo Knoxville this Friday

The zoo said it will focus on safe trick-or-treating with a one-way trail and 22 treat stations spaced throughout the zoo.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville's Boo! At the Zoo will kick of this Friday, Oct. 9 with some changes due to COVID-19.

Zoo Knoxville said there will be multiple queues and entries at the front gate to allow for social distancing.

The zoo said it will also focus on safe trick-or-treating with a one-way trail and 22 treat stations spaced throughout the zoo.

Additionally, there will be be giant inflatables, a Scary-Go-Round and the Boo! Choo train.

The zoo's traditional Monster Mash dance party will be replaced this year with the semi-scary Baba Yaga Haunted Forest.

There will be a limited number of costumed characters greeting guests from a safe distance in the Kids Cove Tent on some nights.

Social distancing will be enforced and face coverings will be required indoors for everyone ages 12 and up.

The event will run the next three weekends from Friday through Sunday, Oct. 9-11 and Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 15- 18 and Oct. 22-25 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. each evening.

There will also be an exclusive night for zoo annual passholders and Circle of Friends members Thursday, Oct. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Boo! At the Zoo tickets are $10 per person ages 4 and up. Children ages 3 and under are admitted for free. Parking at the zoo is also free.

Zoo Knoxville said it strongly encourages online ticket purchases due to a limited number of tickets available each evening.