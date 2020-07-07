Boozy ice cream parlor opens in Pigeon Forge this Friday

Buzzed Bull Creamery sells both boozy and non-boozy ice cream treats that are flash-frozen with liquid nitrogen

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A place selling boozy ice cream is opening up on Friday in Pigeon Forge.

Buzzed Bull Creamery specializes in made-to-order ice cream with and without alcohol and nitro milkshakes. It is located at 3239 Parkway and will open at 1 p.m. on July 10.

They will be serving up 32 different flavors of ice cream along with 20 options for mix-ins and plenty of liquor options to customers who are 21 and over.

The ice creams and milkshakes are also flash-frozen with liquid nitrogen.

"Both adults and kids are captivated as they watch their dessert start as a liquid and transform to a frozen state in a matter of seconds. The liquid nitrogen creates a noticeably smoother texture than traditional ice cream making methods.," according to a press release.