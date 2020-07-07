Boozy ice cream parlor opens in Pigeon Forge this Friday

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A place selling boozy ice cream is opening up on Friday in Pigeon Forge.
Buzzed Bull Creamery specializes in made-to-order ice cream with and without alcohol and nitro milkshakes. It is located at 3239 Parkway and will open at 1 p.m. on July 10.
They will be serving up 32 different flavors of ice cream along with 20 options for mix-ins and plenty of liquor options to customers who are 21 and over.
The ice creams and milkshakes are also flash-frozen with liquid nitrogen.
"Both adults and kids are captivated as they watch their dessert start as a liquid and transform to a frozen state in a matter of seconds. The liquid nitrogen creates a noticeably smoother texture than traditional ice cream making methods.," according to a press release.
Buzzed Bull said that their customer favorites include Death by Chocolate, Honey Bourbon Pecan, Dreamsicle, and Tiger Stripes.
