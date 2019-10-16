MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — This year's Cherohala Skyway Fall Festival has pancakes, bluegrass, horse-drawn wagon rides -- and a new historical exhibit.

The festival takes place on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Charles Hall Museum of History & Heritage. It includes food, live music, vendors, inflatables and more.

Next door at the Cherohala Skyway Visitor Center, officials will open the Josh Graves Memorial Exhibit at 2 p.m. -- a Tennessee Music Pathways tribute to the "King of the Dobro." Tennessee Music Pathways are a series of stops across the state, celebrating the places where different music genres developed.

The festival's free activities include horse-drawn wagon rides, barrel train rides, a petting zoo and a "Sawdust Dig for Cash & Treasures." This year, the "Josh Graves Memorial Dobro Pick-Off Competition" will join the line-up at 3 p.m.

Here's a schedule of the different activities:

8 a.m. to 10 p.m. -- 1st Baptist Free Pancake Breakfast

10 a.m. -- Live music from Faith Willin

11 a.m. -- Live bluegrass music from The Farm Hands

11:30 a.m. -- Volunteer Federal Sawdust Dig

12 p.m. -- Live bluegrass music from The Graves Brothers

1 p.m. -- Live bluegrass music from The Farm Hands

1:30 p.m. -- Happy Birthday Smokey Bear

2 p.m. -- Live bluegrass music from Just Us

2:30 p.m. -- Volunteer Federal Sawdust Dig

3 p.m. -- Josh Graves Memorial Dobro Pick-Off Competition

4 p.m. -- Live bluegrass music from Just Us

