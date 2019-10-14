KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 29th annual Hunger Hike will take place on Oct. 20 at Victor Ashe Park near the picnic shelter.

The Hunger Hike is a symbolic fun walk in support of raising funds and awareness for hunger.

It supports organizations that aim to diminish all hunger in East Tennessee.

Representatives from local pantries choose volunteers who pledge money to embark on a 1+ mile walk on behalf of several local pantries.

The Hunger Hike has raised funds for these pantries by dozens of youth participants and estimates that over $5,000 will be raised this year.

"Prizes are awarded to pantries with the most youth hikers, the pantry who raised the most money, and the pantry with the most participants," a release said. "Additionally, participants have a chance to win great raffle prizes."

Hunger Hike Knoxville

The Emergency Food Helpers (EFH) is a coalition of pantries and churches, which answers requests for emergency food in a variety of ways.

Participation in the Hunger Hike is one small step to fight Hunger in East Tennessee.

