SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Sevierville Police Department will inspect your child's car seat and answer any safety questions at a free event on Saturday.

The inspection is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at A&W Restaurant at 929 Dolly Parton Parkway.

A certified technician will perform the safety check to help parents make sure they are following all of the correct procedures and regulations.

If you can't make it to this inspection, you can reach out to Sevierville Police Department anytime throughout the year to schedule an appointment.

To schedule an appointment, call 865-868-1866 or send an email to rcowan@seveirvilletn.org.

