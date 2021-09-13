How to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in East Tennessee

Several organizations are hosting events to enjoy right here in East Tennessee from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

TENNESSEE, USA — Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. It celebrates the contributions of Americans with roots in Spain, Central and South America and the Spanish-speaking countries of the Caribbean.

You don't have to travel far to celebrate though. Several organizations are hosting events to enjoy right here in East Tennessee.

Centro Hispano

This Knoxville-based organization is hosting the Latino Awards, which recognizes the work that community members do including the Latino Community Leader Award, the Latino Ally Award and Best Latino Restaurant.

Hola Hora Latina

Hola Hora is hosting its 21st annual HoLa Festival at World’s Fair Park Performance Lawn on Sept. 25-26.

The Kick-Off Party is from 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, and the HoLa Family Festival is on Sunday, Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A $1 donation is required at the entry for visitors aged 12 and up. HoLa members enter for free.

HOLA Lakeway

HOLA Lakeway is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and Mexico and Central America’s Independence Day with La Kermes de HOLA Lakeway on Sept. 16 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at 1045 South Cumberland Street in Morristown.

Pellissippi State University

Pellissippi State is hosting a number of lectures and presentations to celebrate throughout the month. Zoom links are available at www.pstcc.edu/events/hispanic-heritage.

"Is ‘Latin’ a Flavor? Food Diversity in Latin America” with Doug Sofer, associate professor of history at Maryville College on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.

“Why Don’t People Just Wait in Line?” A role-play workshop about how and why people seek life in the U.S., which is co-presented by Pellissippi State alumnus Luis Mata and Associate Professor Katie Morris on Thursday, Sept 16 from 6-7:30 p.m.

“Crime Shows and Latino Representation on TV” with Assistant Professor Mauricio Espinoza from the University of Cincinnati on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m.

Kukuly Uriarte and her salsa, jazz band Candela in the Hardin Valley Campus Courtyard, 10915 Hardin Valley Road in Knoxville on Thursday, Sept. 23 from 1-3 p.m. Refreshments will be available.

“Don’t Take My Boy: Yellow Journalism and the Zoot-Suit Riots of 1943” with Pellissippi State History Instructor Leslie Coffman on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.

“Connecting Campus and Community Using Spanish-Language Conversation Tables” with Pellissippi State Adjunct Instructor Raúl Rivero and colleagues on Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 6-6:45 p.m.