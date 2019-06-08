CLINTON, Tenn. — The author, Alex Haley, planted 220 apple trees back in the 1980s, and more than half of the originals still stand today.

His orchard is open to the public once a year so people can pick as many apples as they can carry.

The Children's Defense Fund Haley Farm invites the community to annual "Apple Picking Days," Wednesday and Thursday, August 7 and 8, from 10:00 to 4:00.

Bring your own containers and apple-picking apparatus, rakes, and fruit pickers. No ladders or stools are permitted, and no one may climb the trees.

CDF Haley Farm also requests that no one shake the trees or hit the tree limbs. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

There is no charge for this event, but donations will be accepted.

CDF Haley Farm is the home to the Leave No Child Behind movement.

The website for CDF Haley Farm says it is a training ground for spiritual renewal and intergenerational, interdisciplinary, interfaith and interracial communication to prepare new leaders for children and families in poverty.