KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Christian comedian and YouTuber John Crist will not make a stop in Knoxville next year after making the decision to postpone his 2020 tour "in an effort to focus on his health", the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum posted to Facebook Wednesday.

The show was set to happen on May 2. KCAC said people who already bought tickets will be notified if a reschedule date is set and, given the unknowns about rescheduling, ticket refunds will be credited to their accounts.

Crist has more than 100 million video views on his YouTube page and is known to many for his videos called Every parent at Disney, Millennial International: Sponsor a Millennial Today, and If golf and soccer switched announcers.

He is also preparing to release his first hour-long comedy special, “I Ain’t Prayin’ For That” with Netflix on Thanksgiving Day. He's also expected to release a book in March 2020.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience and any confusion this situation might have caused. Thank you for your understanding and continued support of John," Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum wrote in the Facebook post.

For any questions, please email support@premierproductions.com.