Christmas in July event set for July 11 in Historic Rugby

RUGBY, Tenn. — Christmas in July is still happening in Historic Rugby.

The free event, on July 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be held in the small Victorian village just off State Scenic Highway 52 in Morgan County.

Vendors will be selling unique Christmas gifts and Appalachian crafts. There will also be a community flea market in the Rugby Community Center and the Commissary Building, along with live music and food vendors.

According to a press release, social distancing will be maintained to keep everyone safe.

"Christmas is a time for giving and several local charities, non-profits, and state parks will be here to talk about the impact that they are making in the community. Drop by the booths to learn about the Morgan-Scott Project, the Unicorn Fund, Scott County Family Justice Center, Alvin C. York State Park, Morgan County Tourism Alliance, Frozen Head State Park, and many others," according to the press release.