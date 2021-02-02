Knoxville is getting ready for Christmas in the City!

Officials said that some elements were canceled or amended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Crews are already hanging nearly 150,000 lights as Knoxville prepares for Christmas in the City.

“We are so excited to celebrate the holiday season together and to bring back traditions that so many of us missed last year,” Mayor Indya Kincannon said. I am looking forward to seeing families create memories downtown ice skating, taking pictures in Krutch Park and enjoying the Regal Celebration of Lights the day after Thanksgiving!”

Christmas in the City runs from November 26 through January 2, 2022, and includes:

Regal Celebrations of Lights on Nov. 26 from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. at Krutch Park

Holidays on Ice will open on Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. at Market Square

Christmas Parade on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. on Gay Street

Christmas Drive-In at Chilhowee on Dec. 10 from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. at Chilhowee Park Midway

Tour de Lights Holiday Bike Ride on Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m. This event is for all ages. For more information, click here.

Details about the New Year’s Eve event plans are still in the works, officials said.