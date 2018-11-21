Knoxville — The Christmas spirit will be taking over a popular downtown bar for the holiday season!

Miracle on Gay St. opens the day after Thanksgiving at Sapphire, located at 428 S. Gay St. They're describing it as a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar that serves holiday cocktails in a festive setting.

"With kitschy holiday decor, professionally-developed cocktails and the nostalgic energy of the best office party you've ever been to, Miracle is sure to get even the grouchiest grinch's heart to grow three sizes," according to its website.

Not convinced yet? Take a look at the list of holiday drinks: Christmapolitan, Koala-La La La, La La La La, Run Run Rudolph, Jingle Ball Nog and the Christmas Carol Barrel are just a few on the list.

The specials run from Nov. 23 to Dec. 30. Sapphire is open Monday-Saturday from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.

