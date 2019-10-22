KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cirque Du Soleil will return to Knoxville in April 2020 at Thompson-Boling Arena for seven performances with the show "Ovo."

The show will feature 52 performing artists from 14 countries specializing in acrobatics.

The performers will show off 10 different high-level skills such as foot juggling, hand balancing, contortion, aerial straps and their signature mixture of trampoline, tumbling and rock climbing.

General admission tickets are will be available starting Friday, Oct. 25 at www.cirquedusoleil.com/ovo.

Tickets start at $45 for adults, children's tickets are 30% off regular pricing and family 4-packs are available.

