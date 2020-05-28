City invites everyone to participate in “Knoxville’s Neighborhood Trails of Red, White and Blue”

It's an alternative to the city's usual Festival on the Fourth, which was canceled due to COVID-19.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's usual Festival on the Fourth celebration has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the city is inviting everyone to celebrate the holiday in a different way.

The City of Knoxville is inviting everyone to participate in “Knoxville’s Neighborhood Trails of Red, White and Blue.”

Neighborhoods are encouraged to choose one or two streets and pitch in to decorate houses, porches, lawns, mailboxes, driveways, and even their family members with a patriotic theme.

If you are participating, register with the city. People will be invited to drive by and enjoy the patriotic displays from Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5.

Judges and a caravan parade will also drive through the participating neighborhoods on Saturday, July 4, between 1:00 and 4:00 pm.

“It is unfortunate that the Festival on the 4th had to be canceled this year because of the pandemic, but this is a fun, new way to celebrate that will create a sense of connectivity, while keeping everyone safe at the same time,” Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “Our neighborhoods are so creative during the holidays and Knoxville Marathon weekend. I can’t wait to see what they come up with now!”