MARYVILLE, Tenn. — This Saturday, the College Hill Neighborhood in Maryville will host a historic homes tour. It will highlight the community and support the neighborhood association.

"They are custom built homes, and you can tell. And they were built in an era when people really put their heart and soul into these homes," Chris Hacker said.

He is part of the Historic College Hill Neighborhood Association that organizes the event.

"Some of these homes almost feel like they give you a hug when you walk in. They are just so warm and inviting and you can see the craftsmanship in the homes," he said.

400 Indiana Avenue, Maryville, TN Owner: Dr. Bob Proffitt

Historic College Hill Neighborhood Association

Maryville Mayor Tom Taylor is a big fan of old homes.

"We bought an old house that's in the historic district. We lived in it more than 20 years and moved about a block and a half up the street to another one. So we're used to houses that you try to patch up faster than they can fall down. And that's the whole secret of living in the historic district," he said.

The Wright House 723 S. Court Street Owner: Maryville College

Historic College Hill Neighborhood Association

College Hill is a historic district with a college connection.

"The big houses on Indiana and Stanley and Goddard were all built as college homes," he said.

Maryville College

WBIR

After the Civil War, Maryville College moved to its present location and the neighborhood built up around it. It was a great place for professors to live. And there's still a very close relationship.

Tom Taylor said, "The college has worked to make the town to gown relationship very important to them. College students were always working in yards over here. The college girls were always babysitting for kids over here. Being right across the street has made a lot of difference."

1007 S. Court Street, Maryville, TN Owner: Margie Ribble

Historic College Hill Neighborhood Association

Renovations have made a big difference in some of the houses. The neighborhood has improved as owners renovated dilapidated houses.

One on Stanley Avenue was falling apart. Then a man with an eye for design fixed it up to meet historic overlay zoning codes. It is historic outside and contemporary inside.

Chris Hackler said, "I think they will be surprised at how people have renovated these homes and modernized these homes even though they are historic on the outside you don't have to give up all your modern conveniences."

2019 College Hill Historic Home Tour features this house

Historic College Hill Neighborhood Association

It is a blend of the old and the new you can see for yourself.

College Hill Historic District Home Tour 2019

Saturday, June 8

1:00 to 5:00

Purchase tickets Saturday at any of the homes or Chilhowee Club

Single Ticket is $15

Buy Two for $25

Vienna Coffee will have complementary iced coffee available at The Gray Tower home.