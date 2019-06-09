KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Columbus Foundation is bringing two Columbus replica ships up the Tennessee River later this month.

The Columbus Foundation was formed in the British Virgin Islands in 1986 with a mission to raise money to build the three ships Christopher Columbus used to discover the world.

The Niña and Pinta were created by the foundation and visit ports all over the Western Hemisphere with the purpose of educating the public and children about the Portuguese ships that were used to discover the world.

Step back in time and experience the historically accurate replicas that Columbus sailed across the Atlantic when discovering the new world in 1492.

They will be stopping at Fort Loudon Marina located in Lenior City Sept. 6 through Sept. 15. Their second stop will be in downtown Knoxville at Calhoun's On The River Sept. 17 to Sept. 29.

The foundation receives no funds from the government or private agencies and they are supported entirely by the fees paid to tour the ships.

The general admission fee is priced at $8.50 and allow you aboard both of the ships.

The Pinta is also available for private parties and charters.

The Niña recently underwent some repairs after a leak on the ship.