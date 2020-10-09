Craft Axe Throwing to host competitive leagues

Leagues will go on every Tuesday for seven weeks and during the eighth week, a tournament will be held.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Let the competitions begin!

Craft Axe Throwing will host competitive axe throwing leagues starting Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.

There will be three different types of leagues members can join including the standard, dual or big axe leagues.

Participants can also choose to compete in one or all three of the leagues.

Leagues will go on each Tuesday for seven weeks and during the eighth week, a tournament will be held.

A practice session will take place each Tuesday from 6:30 to 7 p.m. League play will go on from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.