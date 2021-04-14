Craft Bear Nights are back at Zoo Knoxville

Craft Bear Nights, featuring craft beers and food trucks, will take place from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. each Thursday in April.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville’s family-friendly “Craft Bear Nights” are back!

For the regular zoo admission price, visitors can also enjoy the added benefit of craft beers, a food truck and special menu items at the zoo for an additional charge. Wine, other beer selections, and non-alcoholic beverages are also available for purchase.

Craft Bear Nights will take place from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. each Thursday in April.

The entire zoo will be open to explore, including the all-new Clayton Family Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus (ARC). The state-of-the-art ARC is an $18 million, 2.5-acre expansion featuring 85 species of reptiles and amphibians in indoor and outdoor habitats. It brings 40 new species to Zoo Knoxville, including Cuban crocodiles, King cobras, Lake Titicaca frogs, West African dwarf crocodiles, a Malaysian giant river turtle and a Linne’s two-toed sloth.

The Fuzzy-Go-Round Carousel and Zoo Choo Train will also be open, weather permitting.

On Thursday, April 15, Stick in a Box will be the featured food truck. April 22 will feature the Penne for your Thoughts truck and April 29 will feature Gus and Son Greek Grill.