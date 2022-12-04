10About Town: A cat birthday party, holiday markets and 'The Carol!'

Here are some events happening in Knoxville this weekend.

Friday

The Blount Mansion is hosting its Open House & Holiday Market on Friday night. You can tour the beautiful grounds and interior of the Blount Mansion from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. You'll also be able to enjoy the beautiful holiday decorations arranged by the Knoxville Garden Club. This event is free and open to the public.

The Knoxville Children's Theatre presents "The Carol!" This show is about a community theatre trying to keep its head above the water when a famous stage actor cannot play Scrooge in their annual production of "A Christmas Carol." Friday's show begins at 7 p.m. and you can buy tickets here. If you can't make it, the show will play every weekend until Dec. 18.

Saturday

The first Winter Farmers' Market of the season is here. The open-air market happens in Market Square and Union Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Head over to Scruffy's Cafe to celebrate Midna's birthday on Saturday. Midna is the cat that inspired the one-eyed logo of the cat cafe. Butter Me Up! bakery will be in attendance with some sweet treats. The birthday party is taking place from noon to 6 p.m.

Sunday

Ijams annual Holiday Market is happening on Sunday. You can find homemade glass, pottery, apparel, all-natural body products and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will take place outside of the Ijams Visitor Center.