Decorate your home for the holidays with these virtual DIY classes

Roane State Community College is offering several DIY classes that are open to anyone

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you're looking to spruce up your home for the fall or Christmas season, Roane State Community College is hosting several virtual DIY classes over the next few months.

Participants can learn how to make a grapevine Fall wreath, silk pumpkin centerpieces, holiday garland decorations, or how to design a fresh floral arrangement.

The Zoom classes are open to the public. You don't have to be a student to sign up. The registration fee for each session is $39.