Sharks will soon make a big splash in Knoxville's Market Square!

Discovery Channel will host the Shark Week Family Fun Fest on July 18 from 8 to 10 p.m.

The family friendly event will include kids’ games, water toys, shark photo opportunities, face painting, and shark-themed trivia. There will also be stickers and temporary tattoos for kids of all ages.

At 10 p.m. Discovery will do an advance screening of the new special “Bloodline: Spawn of Jaws,” that will debut during the cable network's popular Shark Week special.

The event will help kick off the 30th year of Shark Week on Discovery, which starts July 22. The popular summer series features eight days of shark-centric specials.

Discovery moved its national headquarters to Knoxville earlier this year, after its acquisition of Knoxville-based Scripps Networks.

