Knoxville — Disney’s 'Frozen' comes to life at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum for Disney on Ice.

The magical live show is playing Wednesday through Sunday, Oct. 24-28 and features your favorite Disney characters like Mickey, Minnie, Woody, Buzz, Dory and, of course, the princesses.

Tickets range from $21 to $66 and can be purchased at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium-Coliseum Box Office or through Ticketmaster.

