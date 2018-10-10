Knoxville — For the second year in a row, the Knoxville Convention Center is hosting the DockDogs World Championships.

Nearly 700 furry four-legged athletes will compete in three different events: Big Air, Extreme Vertical and Speed Retrieve.

It is free to watch the dogs lunge themselves into the air and splash into four temporary pools set up on the expo floor at the convention center, but Saturday evening's Feature Finals at 6:30 p.m. is a ticketed event.

The World Championships run (and jump) until Saturday, Oct. 13.

In addition to the competition on Saturday, the center will hold Barktoberfest inside the park concourse and outside the terrace at the convention center. This free event includes a dog costume contest, beer garden, live music, and the first 200 participants can even test their pooch in the DockDogs pools.

© 2018 WBIR