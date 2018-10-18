Dr. Alan Solomon is opening his private garden to share with the public for Dogwood Arts Fall Featured Garden.

When: Sunday, October 21st 10:00 to 5:00

Where: 2705 Riverside Drive, Knoxville 37914

How Much: This event is free though a $5 cash donation on-site is suggested

Enjoy a self-guided tour of more than 18 acres of

beautiful vistas, bubbling springs, and rich local history. This unusual garden also features stainless-steel, iron, bronze, and stone sculptures. The site also features one of Knoxville's oldest marble quarries.

It is included in the Smithsonian Institution's Archives of American Gardens. The garden features hundreds of botanical specimens such as conifers and hollies, extensive displays of wildflowers, perennials, and ground covers, as well as water features and large marble outcroppings.

