KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For over two decades, kids with disabilities in East Tennessee have had an arts festival made just for them.

This year's 'A Very Special Arts Festival' will take place on Oct. 23 at West High School from 9 a.m. to noon. Dogwood Arts leaders said the event celebrates each student’s abilities and creative skills.

Students will participate in music, dance, drama and visual arts activities. Organizers say the activities are designed to meet various sensory challenges and physical barriers.

A child paints during the 2018 A Very Special Arts Festival

Dogwood Arts Program Manager Kate Creason said the festival is a unique once-a-year opportunity for kids with disabilities.

“For many students, this is one of the only opportunities they have to go on a field trip during the school year,” Creason said in a statement. “We strive to make it a really special experience that highlights the fact that there really are no limits when it comes to creating and loving all forms of art.”

Organizers said education students from UT will lead workshops, demonstrations, and musical performances. They will be joined by educators, nurses, West High School peer tutors and community volunteers.

