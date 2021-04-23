Dollywood's Flower & Food Festival starts today with art, food and entertainment

The festival will run from April 23 through June 7 with more than half a million blooming flowers.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival will be held at Pigeon Forge from April 23 through June 7 with more than half a million blooming flowers.

Officials said the festival will have expansive displays, known as "Mosaicultures" which include a vivid butterfly umbrella, various scenes featuring animals, and a depiction of Dolly’s mother quilting the Coat of Many Colors.

“So, the Smokies really were the inspiration for this festival," Dolly Parton said. And I just love we made that big, beautiful display of my mama with all those wonderful flowers. It’s special to me, and I know she would have been so proud of it."

The culinary creations offered during the festival are inspired by spring in the Smokies. The Flower & Food Festival Dining Pass will allow guests to partake in multiple items at a number of culinary locations during the springtime event. With the pass, guests can sample five meals at any of the Flower & Food Festival culinary locations.

The dining pass is available online or at the park. The price for the dining pass is $29.99 plus tax or $27.99 plus tax for season pass holders, officials said.

The festival will offer entertainment like: The Melodies of Spring concert series features contemporary Christian artists, Southern gospel groups, and inspirational acts appearing inside DP’s Celebrity Theater every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during the festival.

Among the artists currently scheduled are Matthew West, Big Daddy Weave, I AM THEY, Rebecca St. James, Sidewalk Prophets, the Rhett Walker Band, Triumphant Quartet, and more, officials said. There will be several performances throughout the park as well. All shows are included with park admission.

Returning this year is the dazzling Umbrella Sky above Showstreet and there will be chalk art in Adventures in Imagination where artist will create works of art inspired by springtime in the Smokies.

Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa will celebrate the Flower & Food Festival with live entertainment from featured festival performers, festival-themed activities at Camp DW, as well as a special spring menu and chef demonstrations at the resort’s restaurant. The resort will also partner with Biltmore Winery for a Winemaker’s Dinner on May 22.

After the Flower & Food Festival, comes Summer Celebration from June 25 through July 31, which includes a new evening drone show and dance party every night.

In addition, the Harvest Festival is scheduled for September 24 through October 30 and Smoky Mountain Christmas for November 6 until Jan. 2, 2022.