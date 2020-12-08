Dollywood preps for holiday season

Crews are already working around the clock to hang up more than five million twinkling lights for the Harvest Festival and Smoky Mountain Christmas.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The magic of the holiday season is in the air at Dollywood!

And yes, we know it's only August but crews are already busy hanging more than five million twinkling lights around the park.

Crews also have to set up displays and many are working around the clock to make that happen.

The Harvest Festival will begin Sept. 25 and go through Oct. 31 and then Smoky Mountain Christmas will take place from Nov. 14 through Jan. 2, 2021.