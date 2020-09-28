Dollywood's Harvest Festival returns with new additions

It started Friday Sept. 25 and will go on until Halloween, Oct. 31. There's also a new limited-time offer reduced ticket price for guests who visit after 5 p.m.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn — Dollywood's Harvest festival is in full swing for the fall season!

It started Friday Sept. 25 and will go on until Halloween, Oct. 31.

This year, Dollywood has a few additions to its Harvest Festival and Great Pumpkin LumiNights including an expansion into its Wildwood Grove, a new sunflower pumpkin display and a dozen new colossal pumpkins.

The colossal pumpkins range from 800 lbs to more than 1,500 lbs and come from growers across the East Coast.

Additionally, the festival has more than 800 concerts from bluegrass music to Southern Gospel.

There's also plenty of food options to explore.

“We know folks are ready to get out and enjoy the colors of fall and the fresh, crisp Smoky Mountain air,” Dolly Parton said in a release. “This year has been challenging for everyone, but we hope the comfort they feel from coming and visiting us gives them that warm, familiar feeling they’ve shared with their friends and loved ones for so many years here at Dollywood. We have a few surprises planned this year, and I think everyone will agree this is that special escape ‘back home’ we all need right now.”

New this season, guests can purchase a reduced-price ticket, which provides entry after 5 p.m.

The limited-time offer is $35 plus tax and it's available online only.

Dollywood is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the Harvest Festival. The park is closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the festival.