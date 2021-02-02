Drive-In at the Midway releases fall movie lineup

No tickets or reservations are required this year, according to a release. The grounds open at 6 p.m., and the movies will start at 7:30 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville and Knox County Public Library have released the line-up for the Drive-In at the Midway at Chilhowee Park this fall.

The lineup for the free outdoor movies was decided by a public vote.

October 1 - "The Karate Kid" (PG, 2010)

October 8 - "Raya and the Last Dragon!" (PG, 2021)

October 15 - no movie, open weekend

October 22 - "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" (PG-13, 2017)

October 29 - "Coco" (PG, 2017)

No tickets or reservations are required this year, according to a release. The grounds open at 6 p.m., and the movies will start at 7:30 p.m.

Officials said the first few rows will be reserved for moviegoers who want to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the movie. Designated spots will still be available for guests to drive in and park.

Popcorn and concessions like hot dogs, nachos, doughnuts, and hot cocoa will be available, according to the release. Moviegoers can also bring in their own food and drinks, but no alcohol or grills are allowed.

Officials said the Friends of the Library will be there handing out books.

Participants are encouraged to practice COVID 19 safety measures, according to the release.