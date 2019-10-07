FARRAGUT, Tenn. — A live show and competition Thursday night will feature music and marching at the Farragut High School football field.

"Drums Across the Smokies" starts at 7 p.m. and wraps up at 10 p.m. with judges announcing scores of the eight participating drum corps.

A drummer practices for Drums Across the Smokies 2019

WBIR

Music City Drum and Bugle Corps hosts the event.

It is a marching music education organization from Nashville, Tennessee. Members are high school and college students from ages 16 to 21.

The Music City Drum Corps brass section rehearses at Farragut High School

WBIR

Drum corps include percussion, brass and color guard sections. The students and staff practice and perform all summer. They usually travel in bus convoys and sleep in school gyms, armories, or church facilities.

DCI (Drum Corps International) supervises the summer tours of approximately 50 drum corps nationwide.