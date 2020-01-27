Did you know you can ski in East Tennessee? Water ski, that is.

Eskimo Escapades is a nonprofit event that takes place every year in Fort Loudoun Lake near Calhoun’s on the River and downtown Knoxville. The event encourages people to jump into frigid winter waters in a classic summer-at-the-lake-activity to raise money for several causes.

In a half-mile loop, people can hit the water to ski, tube, foot or ride a stool on a disc being pulled by a ski boat.

Participants will be able to warm up in a hot tub afterwards and will receive t-shirts commemorating the day’s activities.

The fundraiser benefits The Dream Connection, Patricia Neal IRC and Adventure Amputee Camp.

Patricia Neal IRC provides creative recreation for people with disabilities, while the Dream Connection and Adventure Amputee Camp are targeted towards kids with life-altering disabilities and illnesses.

All participants must have a waiver in order to take part in the events, which can be found online or filled out at the event.

Eskimo Escapades is hoping for this year to have the largest participation yet. Their goal is to raise $30,000 at this year's fundraiser.