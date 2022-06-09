10About Town: SoKno Pride, a summer market and a movie at Ijams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. —
Friday
Head over to Ijams on Friday night for its "Movie Under the Stars" event featuring "Men in Black." Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie begins at dark. Food trucks and the Ijams beer garden will have meals, snacks and beverages available for purchase. Tickets are $10.
In the mood for some music and dancing? On Friday night you can watch the crowd-pleasing, Tony-award-winning musical, "Something Rotten!" The Tennesee Valley Players are performing this musical at UT's Carousel Theatre all weekend long. Tickets start at $15.
Saturday
Southern Market is holding its first-ever Summer Market on Saturday! Enjoy an outdoor market filled to the brim with local merchants and makers. There will be art, fashion, decor, gifts and cuisine. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at 5400 Homberg Drive.
SoKno Pride is happening on Saturday from 9 a.m. until dark! You can read more about it here.
Sunday
Learn how to distill gin at the Gin Distilling Class at PostModern Spirits on Sunday! You'll learn the basics of distilling and botanical selection to distill your very own gin. Students of this class will go home with a gin distilling booklet and get to try a tasty gin cocktail and a gin cake. This class is limited to only 20 people and you must be 21+ to attend.