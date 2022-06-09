10About Town: SoKno Pride, a summer market and a movie at Ijams

Here are some events happening in Knoxville this weekend!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

Head over to Ijams on Friday night for its "Movie Under the Stars" event featuring "Men in Black." Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie begins at dark. Food trucks and the Ijams beer garden will have meals, snacks and beverages available for purchase. Tickets are $10.

In the mood for some music and dancing? On Friday night you can watch the crowd-pleasing, Tony-award-winning musical, "Something Rotten!" The Tennesee Valley Players are performing this musical at UT's Carousel Theatre all weekend long. Tickets start at $15.

Saturday

Southern Market is holding its first-ever Summer Market on Saturday! Enjoy an outdoor market filled to the brim with local merchants and makers. There will be art, fashion, decor, gifts and cuisine. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at 5400 Homberg Drive.

SoKno Pride is happening on Saturday from 9 a.m. until dark! You can read more about it here.

Sunday