10About Town: A sunflower festival, a spooky movie night and the Old City Market

Here are some events happening in the Knoxville area this weekend!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

Check out the musical "Sister Act Jr." performed by the Knoxville Children's Theatre this weekend. This musical is about a disco diva who witnesses a murder and is put in protective custody in the one place that police are sure she won't be found: a convent! There is one performance Friday at 7 p.m. If you can't make that show, don't worry! The show is happening throughout the month of July. For tickets and the list of showtimes, click here.

Saturday

Thousand of blooming sunflowers will be showcased at TWRA's Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area during the fifth annual Knoxville Sunflower Festival on Friday! You can read more here.

The city of LaFollette is celebrating its 125th birthday on Saturday! There will be food and music on Central Avenue, shopping booths in Sergeant's Park, a car show on S. Tennessee Avenue, a carnival behind city hall and fireworks to end the night! This event is running from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

After a two-year hiatus, Terror in the Woods at Ijams is back! Watch the movies "Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives" and "Never Hike Alone: The Ghost Cut" under the stars. There will be a haunted trail for brave souls to explore and a Jason Voorhees impersonator at the event. The event will run from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and tickets are $15 per person.

Sunday