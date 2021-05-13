10 About Town: What to do in East Tennessee this weekend?

From circus acts to Scottish dancing and a school bus filled with adorable puppies, there's an event for everyone this weekend.

TENNESSEE, USA — From circus acts to Scottish dancing and a school bus filled with adorable puppies, there's an event for everyone in East Tennessee this weekend.

Thursday, May 13, 2021

Actors at the Knoxville Children’s Theatre are performing ’12 Angry Jurors’ at their North Knoxville theater from May 13- May 23. Seating will be limited to 72 people per showing, so guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance.

Put your dancing shoes on. Ijams Nature Center and the East Tennessee Bluegrass Association is hosting a Bluegrass Jamboree on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on. Tickets cost $8 for individuals or $30 for a four-pack.

Craft Bear Nights are a weekly tradition now at Zoo Knoxville. Visit the zoo in the evening on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and enjoy local brews, cocktails, and food from Johnboy’s BBQ food truck.

Friday, May 14, 2021

Dragonfly Aerial Arts presents its annual Circus Extravaganza on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday outside of their studio in North Knoxville. For the first time, the popular event will be held outside under a big tent, and guests will be seated into pods around the stage. Tickets cost $12, and you encouraged to purchase them in advance.

Saturday, May 15, 2021

The Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games returns to Maryville College on Saturday and Sunday with its beloved clans, games and athletes. The two-day festival includes scotch tasting seminars, Border Collie demonstrations and fierce competitions like the kilted mile run and the hammer throw. Tickets range from $15 to $35.

The Market Square Farmers’ Market is back for the season every Saturday through Dec. 18. It’s in a temporary location at Mary Costa Plaza near the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum.

The UT Gardens is hosting its first-ever ‘Third Creek Clean Paddle’ on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will meet at the gardens on Jacob Drive at 10 a.m. where there will be kayaks and paddleboards available to borrow for the clean-up. Volunteers are encouraged to register in advance and bring closed-toe shoes and long pants.

All aboard! The Cuddle Bus is making a stop at the Knox Brew Hub on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with lots of adorable puppies on board. A $5 donation to Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee is the price of admission.

Tillery’s Hustle for Hope 5K is Saturday at Victor Ashe Park. The event raises money for two nonprofits; Lighthouse Family Retreat and East Tennessee Children’s Hospital to buy CinemaVision movie goggles for the MRI.

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra is taking the show on the road with three community concerts this weekend in Maryville, Athens, and Morristown. The first concert is in Maryville this Saturday, May 15, at 7:30 p.m.

The Bob Watt Youth Fishing Rodeo is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Anchor Park in Farragut. It’s free to participate and open to all kids ages 12 and under.

Narramore Farms in Kingston is hosting its Strawberry Festival on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There’s something sweet for the entire family with local vendors on hand, strawberry-flavored treats and fun activities. Admission is $10.

Sunday, May 16, 2021