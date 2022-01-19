10About Town: A fishing show, owls and a heritage festival

Here are some events happening this weekend in East Tennessee!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday

From Thursday through Sunday, the Knoxville Children's Theatre is searching for Humpty-Dumpty! "Humpty-Dupty is missing!" is a spoof on the private eye thrillers of the 1940s and 50s. Sammy Scoop is a private investigator and faces his biggest challenge of his career with the sudden fall and disappearance of Humpty-Dumpty. Sammy and his sidekick, Alice from Dallas, have a list of suspects from many well-known fairy tale stories. For a full schedule of showings and for tickets, click here.

Are you a big fan of fishing? Good news... The East Tennessee Fishing Show and Expo begins Thursday at the Knoxville Expo Center! From Thursday to Sunday, there will be a massive selection of custom tackle, lures, rods, reels and much more to shop from. There will also be various seminars throughout the weekend that teach different skills and techniques. For show hours, click here.

Friday

Have you always wanted to learn more about Owls? Ijams is hosting the perfect event for you on Friday night. Starting at 6:30 p.m., an Ijams naturalist will take you out on the Ijams trails in search of some owls. Screech owls, barred owls and great horned owls are just some of the different types you might see! As you walk, you'll learn about these creatures, their habits and how to call like an owl. No walk-ins will be accept, every participant must buy a ticket ahead of time.

The Knoxville Ice Bears will take on the Fayetteville Marksmen at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Friday night! The game starts at 7:35 p.m. and the doors open at 6:30 p.m. If you can't make the Friday night game, the Ice Bears are playing again on Saturday night against the Vermilion County Bobcats! You can find more information and purchase tickets here.

Saturday

The Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center is throwing a Winter Heritage Festival! From 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., enjoy old-time craft and skill demonstrations, storytelling and live music. Traditional food and drink will be available.