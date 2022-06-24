10About Town: A vegan festival, Maryville's 'Summer on Broadway,' and celebrating Canada Day

Here are some events happening this weekend in East Tennessee

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

Maryville's premier summer festival, Summer on Broadway, is happening this Friday and Saturday! This festival takes place in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains and includes local crafters, food trucks, a kids' area, Smoky Mountain Dock Dogs, a beer festival and a silent disco.

Head over to Muse Knoxville on Friday as singer-songwriter Josh Lovelace debuts his new children's album during free family night! Lovelace will perform songs at 5:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. while free play is happening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday

Saturday is Canada Day! The Museum of East Tennesee History is celebrating all the contributions Canada made to the 1982 World's Fair. There will be family-friendly games, trivia and prizes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be special appearances by the Knoxville Ice Bears and the American Museum of Science and Energy! This event is free to the public.

The Cherokee Caverns is hosting its Movie in the Cave event all-day Saturday! Five showings of "The Croods" will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m., 1:15 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. Families are able to embark on a self-guided tour thirty minutes before and after each movie. It is strongly recommended to purchase tickets ahead of time since they do sell out frequently.

Sunday

The annual vegan/plant-based festival, Healthy Taste Vegfest, is taking place on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lakeshore Park's Marble Hall. Local food vendors will sell vegan, plant-based and health-related products and food. The festival will also feature cooking demonstrations, guest speakers and an interactive kids program. This festival is free and open to the public.

---