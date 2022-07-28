10About Town: Kuumba Festival, Blount Pride and the Smoky Mountain Fan Fest

Here are some events happening in Knoxville this weekend!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

The 33rd annual Kuumba Festival is taking place downtown all weekend. The Kuumba Festival was started in 1989 by local Knoxville artists and community activists who were looking to showcase local African American art and artists. There will be live performances, food, merchandise vendors and more. The festival kicks off in Market Square at noon on Friday. If you can't attend on Friday, the festival will continue in Morningside Park on Saturday and Sunday.

Frey Fest at Barrelhouse by Gypsy Circus is happening this weekend. This traditional festival is about the abundance of crops in the summertime. There will be axe throwing, live music, a costume contest, new meads to try and more. Both the Knoxville and Kingsport locations are celebrating Frey Fest so remember to look at the location of each event.

Saturday

Card Monster Con is taking place Saturday and Sunday at the Knoxville Convention Center. There are multiple competitions taking place throughout the weekend and over $25,000+ in prizes.

Blount Pride is hosting a Pride event this Saturday at Jack Greene Park in Maryville. The event begins at 3 p.m. and will have live music, kid activities and more.