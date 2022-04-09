10About Town: A 'market-filled' weekend

Here are some events happening from Friday, April 8 through Sunday, April 9 in the Knoxville area!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

Southern Market's 25th Annual Spring Market will be taking place both Friday and Saturday! Enjoy two fun days filled to the brim with local merchants and makers. There will be art, fashion, décor, gifts and plenty of cuisine to enjoy!

"SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical" will be playing all weekend long at the Tennessee Theatre. This musical tells the story of Donna Summer and how she risked it all to break through barriers and become the icon of an era. Tickets can be purchased online and shows run at various times from Friday through Sunday.

Saturday

Are you interested in natural skincare products? Head over to Ijams Nature Center on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. as Jaimie Matzko of MoonMaid Botanicals teaches a class on making natural skincare products. Matzko will demonstrate how to use herbs and things you have in your kitchen to create "clean and environmentally safe" skincare products at home! Everyone will go home with goodies created in the class. Tickets are $25 per person and you can register online.

Clinton's second annual Mosaic Festival is back on Saturday! The event will feature live performances from ukuleles to dance, local fine artist vendors, kid-friendly activities and much more. The festival will take place in downtown Clinton on Market Street from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Do you love horses? The Spring Fling event at the Horse Haven of Tennessee in Lenoir City is the perfect event for you! From 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., enjoy a craft fair, farmer's market, food vendors, a tack sale and an open barn to meet all of these horses! This event will happen rain or shine.

Sunday

Spring is here and it's a great time to start thinking about your garden! The Ijams Nature Center's Mayapple Marketplace is taking place on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. You can find plant nurseries and gardening vendors, local handmade wares from artist and crafters, food trucks and more. This event is free for the public and is happening on the plaza in front of the visitor center in Ijams Nature Center.