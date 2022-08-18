10About Town: A tattoo convention, a food festival and an inaugural hootenanny

Here are some events going on this weekend in Knoxville!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

Calling all tattoo lovers! The Knoxville Tattoo Convention is taking place this weekend at the World's Fair Exhibition Hall. Over 150 artists from all over the country are attending this convention. Get tattooed and pierced by some of the best in the industry. There will also be sideshows, burlesque performances, human suspension, tattoo contests, body jewelry, unique vendors and more! The convention runs from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $20.

Knox Food Fest is happening at World's Fair Park this weekend! This two-day festival is filled with delicious vegetarian, international and multicultural food and fun for the whole family. In addition to the wide variety of foods, a marketplace will also include vendors featuring their art, antiques, crafts and handmade jewelry. The festival runs Friday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday

The Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Ballon Festival is happening on Saturday! Head to the Townsend Visitor Center from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to enjoy live entertainment, artwork, demonstrations, a food truck court and a beer tent! The festival offers a picturesque scene of colorful hot air balloons under a setting sun in the Smoky Mountains. Admission is $5 per guest with advance parking costing $20. You can buy tickets here.

Visit the East Tennessee History Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday for the inaugural History Hootenanny! This event features the best of the East Tennessee History Center, including live music and fun activities in the Museum of East Tennessee History, genealogy workshops, a used local history book sale, book signings by local history authors, shuttles to the Historic House Museums of Knoxville and more. This event is free for everybody.