10About Town: A drive-in movie, a beer fest and professional bull riders

Here are some events happening this weekend in East Tennessee!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

Head over to the Muse Knoxville on Friday for the launch of its new storytelling series: Once Upon a Muse. The storytelling series will kick off with a celebration of Black History Month featuring Love is the Answer. Experience the rich cultural performing art of storytelling through the museum. The event is from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Cruze Farm will be showing hosting a drive-in movie both Friday and Saturday! The Pixar film "Encanto" will be screening. This event is free but parking sports are on a first come, first serve basis. The movie will begin at 6:45 p.m.

There will be another drive-in movie event on Friday night. Watch Marvel's "Black Panther" at Chilhowee Park Midway. There will be a special pre-show performance by Drums Up Gun Downs at 6:30 p.m. Gates for the night will open at 5:45 p.m. and the movie begins at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday

Are you an aspiring plant parent? The perfect event to make you a houseplant expert is happening on Saturday! A fun and informative class will be taking place at the UT Gardens. This hands-on workshop will teach you how to transplant your new plant from one pot to another as well as how to divide a plant. The workshop is running from 10:00 a.m. until noon.

Explore different beers from different local breweries this Saturday in Townsend! The 10th annual Tennessee Winter Beer Fest is being held on Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Carriage House Restaurant in Townsend. Tickets are $60 and include a commemorative glass, beer and a catered dinner. All proceeds go to the Blount County Children's Advocacy Center.

The PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour returns to Knoxville on Saturday! The PBR Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour is the top expansion series of PBR. This event will feature some of the best athletes of the sport going head to head with the fiercest bulls in the country. The show begins at 7:00 p.m. at Thompson Boiling Arena.

Sunday