10About Town: Night hikes, a car show and a unicorn 5k

Here are some events happening this weekend around Knoxville!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday

Watch the Lady Vols take on Texas A&M at Thompson Boiling Arena on Thursday! The game starts at 6:30 p.m. and you can purchase tickets online. It is important to remember that Thompson Boiling does have a clear bag policy in place.

Friday

Have you ever wanted to hike at night? You'll have a chance on Friday! Explore Ijams Nature Center in a new light, or perhaps no light. Ijams Night Hikes get you out on the trails to experience the night using all of your senses. Each walk includes night games and activities as well as exploration for nocturnal creatures. The hike is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and you can buy them on the Ijams website.

The Arts & Culture Alliance is presenting five new exhibitions at The Emporium Center in downtown Knoxville starting Friday until Jan. 30. There is a free reception with the artists on Friday from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. The reception will feature music by Ms. Texas Senior America 2012 Lille Madison. Most of the works will be for sale and may be purchased through the close of the exhibition by visiting in person or online.

The 38th annual Cabin Fever Car and Motorcycle Show starts Friday at the Knoxville Expo Center. This show has been held each January since 1984 and hosts the best street rods, antique cars and drag cars in the southeast and beyond! There will be a variety of vendors, an Indoor Swap Meet and a Car Corral. The show begins Friday afternoon at 5:00 p.m. The show will also run Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday

Do you want to be a unicorn? Do you like running? The perfect event for you is taking place this weekend. The "I Just Want to Be a Unicorn" half marathon and 5k begins Saturday at 8:15 a.m. You can sign up for the race here. Make sure to rock some unicorn gear!

Saturday marks the first Winter Farmers' Market of the year! Every Saturday from Jan. 8 to March 26, vendors will line up in Market Square to sell you locally made goodies! Products vary by the seasons and include produce, eggs, honey, herbs, pasture-raised meat, plants, bread, baked goods, salsas, coffee, artisan crafts, and more. The market will start at 10:00 a.m. and wrap up at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday

Check out the first Japanese New Year's celebration in the Knoxville area. The East Tennessee History Center will celebrate the Japanese New Year from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. by letting guests experience a traditional Green Tea Ceremony, Kendama, calligraphy, and other Japanese cultures. Harp player, Masayho Ishigure, will be playing Japanese traditional music, as well as traditional flute and guitar music.

Sunday will be the last day to check out the 6th Annual East Tennessee Regional Student Art Exhibition, presented by the Knoxville Museum of Art. This exhibition celebrates talented middle and high school students by showcasing their artworks in a professional art museum environment.