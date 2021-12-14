10About Town: Puppy pictures with Santa, a bar crawl and a Christmas movie

Here are some events happening in Knoxville this weekend!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday

Ancient Lore Village is kicking off its Movie Week on Thursday with a showing of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Enjoy this holiday classic in the Ancient Lore Village’s heated outdoor venue in the Village Gardens. There will be a dinner and dessert bar and a special appearance from the Grinch himself! It is $35 for adults and $25 for children. The movie starts at 6 p.m.

Friday

The Farragut Parks and Rec center is giving you a night without kiddos to finish holiday shopping or just to relax! ‘Twas the Night with No Parents will run from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday. You can drop off your children at the rec center where they will enjoy an evening of pizza, games, a craft and a holiday-themed movie. There is an admission fee of $10 per child.

The 35th annual Clayton Holiday Concert series starts this Friday! It will be at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and will feature music from “Frozen,” “Home Alone” and more!

The Knoxville Flea Market will be in town this weekend at the Knoxville Expo Center. Enjoy Christmas shopping at over 250 vendor booths from across the region. Admission and parking is free. The flea market will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, 10 to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Saturday

The Royal Bark Social Club is partnering with Merchants of Beer to present Pup Pictures with Santa on Saturday! Starting at 2 p.m., you can snap a picture of your pup with Santa. There will also be fun games and some items raffled off. Donations from draft sales will help benefit The Helping Paws Animal Network, a local non-profit that offers financial assistance to critical need shelters and rescue groups.

The 4th annual Christmas Bar Crawl is downtown this Saturday! Tickets to the bar crawl will get you two free drinks, exclusive drink specials, food specials at select locations and waived cover at all venues! Tickets can be purchased ahead of time and you must check in for the bar crawl between 4 to 6 p.m. at Skybox Sports Bar and Grill.

Sunday

The Old Sevier Winter Market on Sunday will be the final one of this year! Take care of your last minute holiday shopping with amazing goods from local vendors. The market runs from 2 to 6 p.m. at Hi-Wire Brewing Knoxville.