10About Town: Repticon, a lesson about the Blues and a wedding fashion show

Here are some events happening this weekend in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

Grupo Candela, Knoxville's first Latin Jazz Band, is performing at the Laurel Theater Friday night. Candela has a dynamic array of music from the traditional sounds of Cuban Son to the Salsa, Cumbia and Bachata from the 70s to today. Tickets are $13 to $14 dollars and the show starts at 8 p.m. Click here to buy tickets.

Saturday

A "Weddings of the Decades Fashion Show" is taking place at the Dogwood Center on Saturday. Visitors can view wedding dresses from the 1930s to the present day. Hors D'oeuvres will be served and you can dress casually. Tickets are $25 each and all proceeds will benefit Angel Wings Memory Gowns. Click here to buy tickets.

Repticon is happening on Saturday and Sunday! Repticon is a reptile-themed animal expo that takes place throughout the United States. This event is family-oriented, fun-filled and offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. This event runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can only purchase tickets online. Click here to buy tickets.

Sunday