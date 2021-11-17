10 About Town: Senior citizen talent show, hockey and a retro craft fair

Here are some events happening this weekend in East Tennessee!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday

You don’t want to miss the inaugural Morning Pointe “Seniors Got Talent, Knoxville” showcase set to take place at the Bijou Theatre! This will be a fun-filled event with senior talent performances that will benefit the Morning Pointe Foundation. The show will feature 10 seniors, ages 62 or older, showing off their talent on the big stage. Tickets are $20 and the show begins at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will be hosting Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6 “Pathetique” on Thursday and Friday. Its Russian title translates to “passionate” or “emotional,” and it lives up to both of those descriptions. Andrew Staupe makes his KSO debut on a program that also features two local favorites: KSO Resident Conductor James Fellenbaum and Knoxville-based composer Dosia McKay. The show will be held at the Tennessee Theater and begins at 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Watch the Knoxville Ice Bears take on the Vermilion County Bobcats on Friday night! They will be playing at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The Holiday Shopping Festival at the Pavilion at Hunter Valley Farm is back! From 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, enjoy shopping from 40+ local vendors. Santa will be in attendance this year and available to take pictures with kiddos.

Saturday

Alcoa High School will be hosting its fifth annual holiday market on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Multiple students help put this event together that will have over 75 vendors and five student entrepreneurs who are selling items they have created! Admission is free and the market is located at Alcoa High School.

The third annual Cranksgiving hosted by Two Bikes is happening on Saturday. Cranksgiving is a national event that combines bike riding and giving back. This scavenger hunt and food drive will send teams of riders across the city to collect food items to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee. The event starts with registration at the Parkridge Park Gazebo at noon.

Head on over to the Great Smoky Heritage Center for their 2021 Holiday Homecoming event! There will be live music, kids’ crafts and Santa will be stopping by. The event lasts from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and admission is free.

Sunday

Looking for unique gifts? The Retropolitan Craft Fair has been bringing indie-craft markets to the Knoxville area twice a year since 2014. The goal of the fair is to provide independent makers with a space to sell their quality and unique goods to the community. Each vendor is chosen exclusively after a juried event and are curated based on one-of-a-kind products and creativity. The event is taking place on Sunday at the Mill & Mine from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.